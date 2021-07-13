Former presidential aide, Okupe, blasts Wike for ‘disrespecting’ PDP chairman, Secondus

Former aide to ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has berated Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, saying the governor disrespected the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, at the 60th birthday bash of former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke, on Sunday.

At the event, Wike had attacked Secondus, describing him as a serial liar whose words should not be taken seriously.

Wike had also stated at that event, that Secondus lacked leadership skills which has led to the misfortune of the opposition party in recent times.

While commenting on the verbal attack on Secondus on Monday, Okupe in a statement, said Wike’s actions of castigating the PDP Chairman at a public function was “not an act of bravery but a reckless, indecent, irresponsible and unacceptable behaviour.”

According to the PDP stalwart, such criticisms of the National Chairman of the main opposition party should be reserved by mature minds for the appropriate fora like the National Executive Committee meeting of the party.

“I have observed that there are too many anomalies and practices which are alien to party politics which are being thrown to the upcoming young ones as the norm,” Okupe said.

“Castigating the National Chairman in public directly undermines his leadership and puts to disrepute his authority. It also diminishes his status before other party members and people in general.

“It is, in fact, an incalculable damage to the party’s image itself. Even if Gov Wike’s assertions are true, I do not say they are, and if indeed there is a need to change the party leadership as being canvassed by some, it must be through a well thought out plan and arrangement.

“If the truth must be told, the Secondus administration did the party proud before and during the last elections. And in spite of the great odds the party faced, the current leadership increased our governors by about 3 or 4. Even this alone must count for something.

“We cannot and should not force out this current leadership. We must sit in our CLOSETS as politicians and critically assess and analyse how and where we stand currently in national politics and public considerations before we begin to talk of changing leadership.

“And if we must change leadership, it must be in amity not in a battle mode or with intention to disgrace. That will be bad politics and will cause further internal disenchantment; leading to more defections.

“For now, I enjoin my faithful brother and friend, Governor Wike, to accept wrong as he also preached in his speech, and apologise to Prince Secundus and to the party in general,” he added.

