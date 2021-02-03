Former presidential candidate, Tofa, says Buhari must act fast before quit notice to herders degenerates

The candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 presidential election, Bashir Tofa, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to act immediately concerning the eviction order notice served on herdsmen to vacate the southern part of the country before it degenerates.

Tofa who made the call on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano said that there was clearly a nefarious plan by enemies of this potentially great country to initiate a violent crisis that may lead to its destruction.

He added that killings and maiming of people of Northern extraction, including especially, the Fulani, in some other parts of the country, was totally unacceptable.

According to Tofa, such happenings may lead to reprisal attack in the North if an urgent action or step is not taken by President Buhari to deal with the situation which threatens the unity of Nigeria.

“The mayhem we see, almost every day now, of killings and maiming of people of Northern extraction, including especially, the Fulani, in some other parts of the country, is totally unacceptable. There is clearly a nefarious plan by the enemies of this potentially great country to initiate a violent crisis that may lead to its destruction.

“Tension is beginning to brew, and if revenge attacks on Southerners begin here in the North, it will be difficult to control.

“Our enemies from within and outside, some well known by our Security Agencies, are more determined than ever to set us against each other, so that we may get to a point of no return when the conflagration begun.

“There is no part of this country that is at peace. Local and neighbouring, including foreign terrorist, are busy, fully armed, to cause whatever damage they can inflict on our dear country.

“I, therefore, call on the President to take this insecurity and the tribal lynching happening very seriously and put up urgent measures to deal with them without any more delays.

“I am sure, there is concern at the Presidency and discussions are being held. But, urgent and decisive action is now necessary.

“If any Nigerian will not be allowed to live freely and conduct their lives and businesses in any part of the country without being disturbed or molested or even killed, then no one should be allowed to settle and prosper anywhere else.

“If that were to be the case, then, we have no country. That is how serious it is. And that is what our enemy’s desire.

“We must not allow them by our inaction. Those foolish leaders and their stupid hirelings who encourage the expulsion of other Nigerians from their States should remember that their own indigenes also live in other parts. They must stop, or the law should stop them, by all means, necessary,” Tofa concluded.

