Former Radio Biafra Director, Ekpa, calls out Nigerian govt, rejects award nominations

Former Director of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa, has lambasted the Nigerian government and it’s institutions for nominating him for awards, saying he had since denounced his Nigerian citizenship and hence, not interested in anything that has to do with the country.

Ekpa, who has never hidden his identity as a die-hard disciple of incarcerated leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, took to his Facebook page on Sunday, to call out an organisation known as Institute of Management, for nominating him for one of its awards and recognition.

In the post, Ekpa said he is a Biafran and saw no sense in a Nigerian institution as well as the Nigerian government nominating him for recognition of any sort.

“I got this notification days ago;

‘This is the highest grade of the institute’s membership and is reserved for accomplished professionals of your level and status in the profession.”

“I reject your nomination publicly; this is the second time the IMC-Nigeria is nominating me for whatever reason.

“I am not interested in your nomination, I am not interested in your award, I am not interested in anything that will move Nigeria forward because Nigeria is not structured nor created to move forward, so anybody trying to move Nigeria forward is already a failure.

“Let me give you a brief break down on these failures: Awolowo, Zik, Ahmadu Bello, Abiola, Obasanjo, Jonathan and every other person that have held any political position in Nigeria from 1960 to 2021, have all failed because they didn’t realise that Nigeria were never created to move forward.

“I am now putting everything I have to the disintegration of Nigeria and restoration of Biafra as that is the only way to move forward, anything outside this, don’t bring my name.

“Finally I will be returning every award given to me in Nigeria by Nigeria state or organisation within Nigeria, acting in the capacity of representing Nigeria, including medal given to me by Nigeria will be returned to the Ministry of Sport Abuja in the nearest future.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple on Biafra Restoration,” he wrote.

