Former Senate president, Saraki, pin-points Nigeria’s problem, proffers solution

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Friday, said the only solution to Nigeria’s current crises is accountability of Nigerian leaders.

He made this statement while hosting PDP Zonal Ex-Officios in his residence in Abuja.

Saraki said that lack of sincerity of Nigerian leaders was a major factor responsible for the current situation in the country, adding that the three arms of government must unite to rescue the country.

According to him, the relationship that exists between the arms of government must be sincere in order for Nigeria to forge ahead.

“Today, it is not about propaganda. The country is moving in the wrong direction. Nigeria is the capital of insecurity, poverty and kidnapping in the world. The cost of living has gone up. Urgent actions are needed now.

“We have to work on economic revival, because it’s bad economy that is responsible for the litany of problems we are facing in the country. We have to look at that angle urgently.

“Because the problems of Nigeria are diverse, and accountability is required by the government. All the arms must unite against these problems. We need to ensure that this country works for us.

