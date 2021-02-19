Former Senate Whip calls Fayose a liability to PDP | Ripples Nigeria

Former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. Hosea Agboola, has described the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, as a liability to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following his (Fayose’s) constant skirmish with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the leadership of the party in the South-West.

Agboola, a political ally of Makinde, spoke on Thursday while welcoming some loyalists of Rashidi Ladoja, former governor of Oyo State and leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), who decamped to the PDP at the Government House in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Agboola was reacting to a viral video where Fayose called Makinde a ‘baby governor’ some months ago, and said it was uncharitable for Fayose to call Makinde a ‘baby governor’, describing the ex-governor as an opportunist and not an asset to the PDP.

“Such a statement from Fayose to a serving governor and leader of the PDP in the South-West is most uncharitable and in bad taste,” Agboola said.

“Governor Makinde, before venturing into the public service, had made tremendous successes as a businessman.

“He rose from there to win a landslide victory as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election.

“And the 2019 electoral victory came at a time both the state and Federal Government were being controlled by the ‘almighty’ All Progressives Congress, yet Makinde triumphed and won to prove the bookmakers wrong.

“Today, Oyo State is witnessing all round development in education, health, infrastructure, economy and lots more.

“Makinde was able to resolve the crisis in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and also ensured it is now the sole property of Oyo State.

“The man with such a Midas touch, whose future promises greater value to humanity, is to Fayose a “baby governor’?

“He must have woken up from the wrong side of the bed to utter such a statement.

“But for posterity sake, Fayose deserves no reply, especially if one recalls how he has failed as a politician in his home state

“Here is Fayose, who had only won elections when the PDP ruled at the centre.

“His ambition to become a senator in 2011 under the Labour Party was futile, which shows he wins only when the PDP holds sway. Makinde won when opposition was and still at the centre.

“So, of what political value and relevance is Fayose, who failed woefully to install a successor when he was leaving as an incumbent governor of Ekiti.

“Ekiti PDP under him became a shadow of itself as he could not produce a single house of assembly member in that state.”

