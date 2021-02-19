Former Senate Whip calls Fayose a liability to PDP | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Former Senate Whip calls Fayose a liability to PDP
Former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. Hosea Agboola, has described the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, as a liability to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following his (Fayose’s) constant skirmish with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the leadership of the party in the South-West.
Agboola, a political ally of Makinde, spoke on Thursday while welcoming some loyalists of Rashidi Ladoja, former governor of Oyo State and leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), who decamped to the PDP at the Government House in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
Agboola was reacting to a viral video where Fayose called Makinde a ‘baby governor’ some months ago, and said it was uncharitable for Fayose to call Makinde a ‘baby governor’, describing the ex-governor as an opportunist and not an asset to the PDP.
“Such a statement from Fayose to a serving governor and leader of the PDP in the South-West is most uncharitable and in bad taste,” Agboola said.
“Governor Makinde, before venturing into the public service, had made tremendous successes as a businessman.
“He rose from there to win a landslide victory as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election.
“And the 2019 electoral victory came at a time both the state and Federal Government were being controlled by the ‘almighty’ All Progressives Congress, yet Makinde triumphed and won to prove the bookmakers wrong.
Read also: EDO: Former Senate Chief Whip, Roland Owie, defects to PDP
“Today, Oyo State is witnessing all round development in education, health, infrastructure, economy and lots more.
“Makinde was able to resolve the crisis in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and also ensured it is now the sole property of Oyo State.
“The man with such a Midas touch, whose future promises greater value to humanity, is to Fayose a “baby governor’?
“He must have woken up from the wrong side of the bed to utter such a statement.
“But for posterity sake, Fayose deserves no reply, especially if one recalls how he has failed as a politician in his home state
“Here is Fayose, who had only won elections when the PDP ruled at the centre.
“His ambition to become a senator in 2011 under the Labour Party was futile, which shows he wins only when the PDP holds sway. Makinde won when opposition was and still at the centre.
“So, of what political value and relevance is Fayose, who failed woefully to install a successor when he was leaving as an incumbent governor of Ekiti.
“Ekiti PDP under him became a shadow of itself as he could not produce a single house of assembly member in that state.”
Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry —Gov Mohammed
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed on Friday claimed that Nigerians of Yoruba and Igbo extraction are the real beneficiaries of banditry in the country.
The governor also insisted that bandits terrorising the North are not Fulanis, claiming that there are Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa who are the real beneficiaries of the illicit trade.
The governor, who stated this on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said: “These bandits are not only Fulanis.
Read also: Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi tests positive for coronavirus
“In fact, they are terrorising the Fulanis but they have Fulani miscreants within them; they have Hausa, they have Igbo suppliers; they have Yoruba. They’re people really benefitting from the illicit trade.”
Mohammed, who came under fire for saying Fulani herdsmen carry AK-47 for self-defense, also said he has not changed his mind on his comment that herders have no option but to carry AK-47 for self-defence because they are being attacked and killed by cattle rustlers.
“I have not changed my opinion on the issue; I was not defending herdsmen,” he said.
New details emerge, as CAP nears acquisition of Portland Paints
As Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc nears acquisition of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, both companies have undergone their court-ordered meeting, as they reach a resolution which pushes the acquisition plan towards the end.
Prior to the court-ordered meeting, CAP had offered Portland Paints’ shareholders cash consideration of N2.90 kobo for every share held in Portland Paints or a share consideration of 1 new ordinary share of CAP at N0.50kobo, in exchange for every 8 ordinary share held in Portland Paints.
Portland Paints shareholders have agreed to the offer, which will pend till regulatory approval from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the court, a statement released to the investing public on Thursday, disclosed.
In October last year, both companies had explained how they arrived at the pay-off, “The proposed consideration represents a 45% premium to the last traded share price of Portland Paints on October 16, 2020, being the last business day prior to the date on which CAP sent its merger proposal to the Board of Portland Paints and a 41% premium on the trading price as at close of trading on October 23, 2020.”
Ripples Nigeria gathered that upon the acquisition becoming effective, 99,176,942 of Portland Paints shares will be alloted to CAP’s Scheme Shareholders who elect to receive the share consideration.
Meanwhile, once CAP and Portland Paints conclude the consolidation, Portland Paints brand name will be dropped, as CAP will remain. Part of the deal include CAP absorbing Portland Paints liabilities including debts.
Read also: Portland Paints announces merger plan with CAP Plc
All the products under Portland Paints will also be owned by CAP, expanding the companies dominance in the paint market which consist of Berger Paints, Dulux, Meyer Paints, President Paints, Eagle Paints and many other small brands.
While speaking on the essence of the acquisition, the firm said, “CAP and Portland Paints play in distinct segments, and the enlarged CAP will have a broader portfolio covering the top-end/premium decorative segment, the mid-market decorative segments as well as the industrial segment (in particular marine and protective coatings).
“We believe that the Proposed Merger will provide our customers access to a broader product portfolio and a wider range of value options to meet their needs.” the company stated in October 2020.
Note that both regulator and the court could modify the details of the deal, but CAP and Portland Paints have given their directors authority to accept the modification as seen fit by the SEC and the court.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
EFCC closes case against ex-NBA president, Usoro, in alleged N1.4bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Thursday closed its case in the alleged N1.4 billion money laundering trial of former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Paul Usoro (SAN) at the Federal High Court, Lagos.
The case was closed after taking the evidence of EFCC’s second witness.
EFCC legal counsel Uduak Kufre told Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos that the prosecution was pleased with the evidence it had put forward in the case.
He prayed the court to discharge the agency’s second and last witness, Mr. Mohammed Arabo.
Responding, Mr. Effiong O. Effiong (SAN), who led three other Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), including Shina Sofola, as counsel to Usoro, informed the court of the defendant’s intention to file a “no case” submission.
Read also: EFCC arraigns man for alleged N29m fraud in Borno
Justice Aikawa adjourned till March 12 for adoption of the “no case” submission.
Paul Usoro was first arraigned for the alleged offence on December 18, 2018, before Justice Muslim Hassan of the same court.
He was re-arraigned on March 1, 2019 on a 10-count charge bordering on laundering money for some Akwa Ibom State government officials to the tune of N1.4 billion.
One of the counts against the defendant reads: “That you, Paul Usoro, SAN, Emmanuel Udom (currently constitutionally immune against criminal prosecution), Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko (still at large), Nsikan Linus Nkan, Commissioner of Finance, Akwa Ibom State (still at large), Mfon Jacobson Udomah, Accountant-General, Akwa Ibom State (still at large) and Margaret Thompson Ukpe (still at large), sometime in 2015 in Nigeria, conspired…to commit an offence, to wit: conversion of N1,410,000,000,000 property of the Government of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria.”
