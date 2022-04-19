Former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, quits APC, tenders resignation letter

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing lack of internal democracy in party as part of his reasons for leaving.

The Plateau State-born who has been criticizing the APC on various occasions, tendered his resignation letter to the Ward Chairman of the APC in Sabon Gida, Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau.

New APC national chairman, Adamu, resigns position as senator

In the letter made available to Ripples Nigeria, Dalung said “recent developments in the APC were in conflict with his core principles and values which defines the basis of allegiance to the party.”

“This is to convey my withdrawal of membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with effect from the date of this notice.

“It is worthy of mention that recent developments in the party conflicts with my core principles and values which defines the basis of allegiance to the party.

“Of note is the fact that internal democracy is critical to survival of representative democracy without which political participation remains a mirage.

“Please accept the assurance of my esteem regards,” the resignation letter read.

