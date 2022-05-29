Former SSG, Odoh, wins APGA governorship ticket in Ebonyi

The former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Prof. Benard Odoh, on Sunday emerged the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in the state.

Odoh was returned unopposed in the governorship primary held in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Chairman of the APGA Electoral Committee in the state, Mr. Sampson Olalere, 513 delegates were accredited for the election.

He added that the former SSG, who was the only aspirant in the contest, polled 513 votes to emerge the winner.

Olalere described the exercise as credible and acceptable, saying APGA was capable of winning the governorship election in the state.

He said: “Let me announce to you that Prof. Benard Odoh, the sole aspirant of the party, having scored a total of 513 votes is the winner and APGA flag-bearer in the state.

“The election was done in line with the provisions of the electoral law and guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the party’s constitution.”

