Former Twitter owner, Jack Dorsey, launches new social media platform, Bluesky

Published

20 seconds ago

on

TRUMP: Twitter clarifies when world leaders’ tweets could cross the line

Twitter founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey has launched a new social media platform, Bluesky.

The new app, which is in its testing stage, was first introduced in 2019 as a decentralized social network protocol built by the Twitter team to serve as a non-profit initiative.

Now becoming popular as a new social media platform after business magnate and investor, Elon Musk, acquired Twitter; Bluesky is owned by Jack Dorsey and associates without any controlling stake held by Twitter.

Bluesky, according to the team, gives creators independence from platforms and developers and the freedom to design, allowing users to choose their experience as it gives users control of their algorithms.

In October 2022, Bluesky announced a roadmap and additional technical details about the AT Protocol that will power applications.

As of November 2022, Bluesky claimed to have over 30,000 people signed up for its beta testing.

As the Elon Musk-led Twitter is hitting staff with layoffs and suspensions, industry analysts suggest that Bluesky might be their new home.

