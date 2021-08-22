Forum seeks UN help to tackle abductions of school children in Nigeria

Due to the widespread abductions of schoolchildren across Nigeria, the Nigeria-British Forum has appealed to the United Nations over tackling the scourge.

This appeal was made on Sunday via a statement issued by the Chairman, Education Committee, Nigeria-British Business Forum, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo.

Adeagbo is also the Chief Executive Officer, UK Child’s Rights Group and founder, I-A Foundation.

Adeagbo said the appeal to the world body was to draw international attention to “the depressing incidents of kidnappings in Nigeria which has been forcing millions of children out of school.

“Our appeal comes against the backdrop of the recurring abductions of young people in Nigeria – a development that is clearly affecting the future of the country and its young people,” she said.

Adeagbo also works in a unit of the UK Home Office, set up to prevent children and young people from getting involved in crime.

She said I-A Foundation had been at the forefront of ensuring that out-of-school children in Nigeria were empowered to get an education and make something meaningful out of their lives.

Adeagbo pleaded for the UN to launch a rescue plan to help Nigeria stop the recurring abductions, especially in the north-west where scores of schoolchildren had been abducted in their schools in recent times.

Read also: ANALYSIS: Abductions of school children are here to stay – dissecting complicity of the Federal Govt

She cited the attack on Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State, with kidnappers demanding about N80 million to release 80 kids snatched from the school.

Adeagbo also cited the 15 students and four staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura, Zamfara State, abducted two weeks ago with the abductors demanding N350 million before their release.

She said that the international community should step in to tackle the matter decisively.

Adeagbo said the persistent abductions had forced millions of children to stay out of school to avoid kidnapping.

According to her, this development will eventually destroy the future of education in a country where up to 13 million children are already out of school.

“IA-Foundation believed it was important for Nigeria to be intentional in ensuring that our youths are well equipped through the education system to compete on the global stage.

”This cannot be achieved with schoolchildren being kidnapped all the time.

“Nigeria is blessed to have a resilient, creative, and intelligent youth population.

”Therefore, the government needs to invest heavily in the education sector, especially in upscaling teachers,’’ Adeagbo stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions