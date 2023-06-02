Foundation claims 1,872 killed, 714 abducted across Nigeria in four months

A non-governmental organisation, the Stephanos Foundation has said that no less than 1,872 Nigerians were killed in the first four months of the year across the country.

The human rights advocacy group, in a report released on Thursday in Jos, Plateau State, said in the same period, at least 714 were abducted by bandit, terrorists and non state actors.

The report which was signed by the Advocacy Manager of the Stefanos Foundation, Fatima Njoku, noted that from its close monitoring and reports it got across the country, there were 217 attacks from 34 states in Nigeria between January and April 2023 alone.

“From eyewitness reports and testimonies of direct victims across the board, we can say that the attacks are carried out in literally the same style, with attackers dressed in similar fashion and victims with similar profiles,” the Foundation noted.

“These has happened in Agatu, Guma, Logo in Benue State, Kagoro, Zangon Kataf, Kajuru, Kafanchan in southern Kaduna, Bassa, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and now Mangu in Plateau State, and the list goes on.

“Stefanos Foundation has recorded 217 instances of attacks from 34 states across the Federation between January and April 2023 alone.

“From these attacks, we recorded 1,872 deaths, 714 abductions, and 65 injuries. We find this very alarming for a country that is not at war.

“This new administration has come in at a time when the security of lives and property, which is the primary purpose of government, is at its worst in Nigeria’s history. We bring to the attention of the government that this is an area that calls for urgent action,” the Foundation said.

