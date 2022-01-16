Four abducted Nasarawa varsity students regain freedom

The four abducted students of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa, have regained their freedom.

The students were released by their abductors late on Saturday.

The quartet were abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits last Thursday.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

The statement read: “The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, commended the Nasarawa State government and the general public for their support during the period.”

