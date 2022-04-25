Four children electrocuted inside container in Ondo

At least four children were electrocuted in Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Akure, said the children were killed when an electric cable fell on a metal container shop where they were staying.

She said: “Yes we can confirm the death of the four kids. An electric cable fell while they were inside a container. We have commenced investigation into the matter.

“The six children were rushed to the hospital, but there was no sufficient oxygen they could use for them. Four later gave up the ghost. Two others are still receiving treatment in the hospital. The case of the sixth child was not serious as she can walk and talk.”



READ ALSO: Police foils kidnap attempt, rescues nine passengers in Ondo

The Corporate Affairs Manager of the BEDC, Ondo State, Michael Barnabas, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said the incident was fatal because the shop was under the high tension electric cable.

He said: “Sadly, we received information about the electrocution of four little children within our network in Ile-Oluji due to an 11kv line that snapped. As a company, we condole with the families of the children because life is very sacred and should not end prematurely this way.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now