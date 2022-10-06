Four corps members to repeat service year in Bauchi

The NYSC on Thursday, said four members of the 2021 Batch C stream I would repeat their service year.

Namadi Abubakar, the NYSC coordinator for Bauchi State, disclosed this to newsmen during the collection of discharge certificates by the corps members.

He said the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences, including absconding and absenteeism during their service year.

Mr Abubakar reiterated that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

He said that 27 others would have their service year extended for at least three weeks for various misconducts during their service year.

Read also:NYSC warns corps members on criminal activities

According to him, out of the 1,151 corps members who passed out, five will be rewarded with the state honour award for their outstanding contribution towards uplifting the living standards of their host communities.

Speaking further he said that in line with the scheme’s mission of contributing to the country’s development, the scheme posted a good number of corps medical personnel to the rural areas of Bauchi.

He said the corps’ medical personnel, through the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), assisted thousands of citizens in rural communities across the state.

“I would like to urge the outgoing corps members to continue to be good ambassadors of the scheme and also maximise the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship learnt during their service year,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now