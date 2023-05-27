Four dead, 2 injured in Ogun auto crash

At least four persons were confirmed dead in an accident near the Mountain Top University along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said two persons were injured in the crash.

She said the accident occurred at 4:53 a.m., and involved a Lexus RX 350 marked KTU 738 HM and a Mack truck with registration number T 21024 LA.

The FRSC official added that the accident was caused by excessive speed and the use of a phone by one of the drivers.

“The bodies of the deceased persons were deposited at Real Divine Hospital morgue in Ibafo,” Okpe added.

