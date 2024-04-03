Metro
Four dead, 5 injured in Kwara auto crash
At least four persons died in an accident along the Ilorin-Bode Saadu highway in the Moro local government area of Kwara State on Wednesday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Stephen Dawulung, told journalists that two DAF trucks and 10 persons were involved in the accident.
He said five persons sustained injuries in the crash.
Dawulung said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the trucks carrying fertilizer and eight passengers, wrongfully overtook another vehicle without adequate view of the road ahead and in a bid to avoid colliding with an oncoming truck, lost control and swerved to the side, thereby colliding with another truck carrying tomatoes.”
