Four dead, 63 arrested as party supporters clash in Kano

Four supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were killed during a clash by rival party members in Kano on Thursday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ibrahim Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Kano, said the NNPP supporters said the fight broke out along the busy Kano-Zaria highway.

He said 63 persons were arrested by the operatives during the clash.

Abdullahi said: “We have arrested about 63 suspected thugs who were disrupting public peace, wielding dangerous weapons, burning vehicles, and snatching handsets from passers-by.”

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

An eyewitness said the NNPP supporters were on their way to Kwana Dangora to receive Kwankwaso when they ran into the thugs.

He added that six vehicles were burnt in the clash.

