Metro
Four dead, 63 arrested as party supporters clash in Kano
Four supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were killed during a clash by rival party members in Kano on Thursday.
The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ibrahim Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Kano, said the NNPP supporters said the fight broke out along the busy Kano-Zaria highway.
He said 63 persons were arrested by the operatives during the clash.
Abdullahi said: “We have arrested about 63 suspected thugs who were disrupting public peace, wielding dangerous weapons, burning vehicles, and snatching handsets from passers-by.”
READ ALSO: Police arrests 93 suspected political thugs in Kano
He said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.
An eyewitness said the NNPP supporters were on their way to Kwana Dangora to receive Kwankwaso when they ran into the thugs.
He added that six vehicles were burnt in the clash.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...