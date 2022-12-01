Four dead as Gov Fintiri’s convoy involves in accident

The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, was traveling to Mubi for a campaign event when a horrifying accident involving a Toyota Hilux carrying a detachment of vigilantes claimed the lives of four people.

The RAMP 2 Toyota Hilux vehicle, driven by a head of security for Governor Fintiri was involved in the accident that happened near Fadamareke in the Hong Local Government, that was allegedly caused by speeding through a hazardous turn.

Three dead bodies from the van’s passengers, including Bako Kaura, the head of the PDP’s unofficial security unit, and another victim identified as Adamu, Kaura’s biological son, have been brought to the mortuary of the Hong Federal Medical Center, according to a report issued by the PUNCH on Thursday.

Five additional van occupants with varying degrees of injuries were sent to a medical institution for treatment in an unmarked Hilux van and a government-house ambulance. Dr. William Teri, Governor Fintiri’s personal doctor and director of the government house clinic, transported the accident victims to a hospital for treatment and was one of the first people on the scene.

A source at the scene of the accident who helped with the evacuation and rescue effort, however, said “I took out three lifeless bodies, but there’s a fourth that I think can hardly make it out of coma because of the injury he sustained. There were about nine occupants in the Ramp 2 Hilux van the head of vigilantes for Fintiri/Farauta campaign involved in the accident was traveling in.”

The unfortunate death involving his convoy shocked Governor Fintiri, who also assisted in organizing rescue efforts, according to reports.

Governor Fintiri only recently escaped death narrowly when a truck that lost control nearly hit his stopped motorcade. Unfortunately, two of the convoy’s vehicles weren’t that fortunate since the truck plowed into them.

The governor had gone to the eminent Dougirei Hilltop Agga Mosque to attend a wedding engagement when the tragedy took place there.

