Four dead, others injured in accident on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Four persons have been reported dead on Thursday while nine others sustained injuries in an accident along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, who confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta, said it involved a Mazda bus and an unregistered truck.

Okpe explained that 14 people were involved in the accident, nine male and five female adults.

She said: “Two vehicles were involved with registration numbers KRD831YD a Mazda Bus and unregistered Truck.

“The accident was caused by route violation by the unregistered truck which collided with the bus marked KRD 831 YD, saying unfortunately the driver refused to stop.”

The FRSC spokesperson added that the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, State General Hospital, Ijaye , Abeokuta and Aries Medicare Hospital, Obada town for medical attention.

She explained that the FRSC Sector Commander in the state , Ahmed Umar, advised motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

