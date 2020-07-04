Four dead, others missing in Lagos boat mishap

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has confirmed the death of four passengers in a boat mishap in the Ikorodu area of the state Friday night.

The General Manager of LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who confirmed the accident to journalists on Saturday, said four other persons are still missing in the incident that occurred at Owode/Ibeshe near Ikorodu.

According to him, the boat marked, Lalek Marine, carried 20 passengers and was heading to Ikorodu from Ebute-Ero when it capsized.

He said 11 passengers were rescued while one person was critically injured in the accident.

Emmanuel said: “On Friday night, a-20 capacity passenger boat with the name ‘Lalek Marine’ was suspected to have left Ebute Ero Jetty around 8:00 p.m. (after the approved sailing time of 6:00 p.m.) and didn’t arrive at its destination which was Ikorodu Terminal.

“The boat capsized at Owode Ibeshe, not too far away from Ikorodu.

“As at this time, 20 passengers were presumed on board.

“LASWA search party, local boat operators, Marine Police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) commenced search and so far 11 passengers were rescued alive with one person in critical condition.

“We have four fatalities while four others are still missing.

“Search and rescue is still ongoing.”

The LASWA chief said the captain of the ferry was still missing.

He added that both the boat operator and the passengers broke the law on night travel on waterways.

He said the boat, which took off illegally from Èbúté Ẹrọ jetty ran into an unforeseen object on the waterways, which resulted in the accident.

Emmanuel disclosed that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last boat is expected to leave the jetty at 6:00 p.m.

“Normally, boats are supposed to operate between 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. according to rules but during this COVID-19, operations should be between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.,” the LASWA chief stated.

