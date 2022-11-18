Metro
Four die as commercial bus rams into truck in Ogun
The spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, has confirmed the death of four persons in an accident involving a Toyota Sienna bus which ran into a Sino truck on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway on Thursday night.
Akinbiyi who confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital on Friday, said the accident occured at about 7:18 p.m. at Adedero opposite Adaranijo Filling Station along the route with both vehicles heading towards Abeokuta.
Five burnt to death in Ogun fuel tanker accident
“The Toyota Sienna marked AAA 307 GN was inbound Abeokuta, and the driver was driving behind the truck, which belongs to a cement manufacturing company when it ran into the truck from behind, due to speed.
“The driver was unable to ascertain the fact that a vehicle was in his front, coupled with the smoke emitting from the truck, marked WDL 418 XA , which also had no rear light. All the victims were males,” the TRACE spokesman said.
Akinbiyi stated that the deceased were deposited at the morgue of State Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta and while commiserating with the families of the victims, he also warned drivers to avoid excessive speed.
