Four die, eight injured in Lagos building collapse

Four persons died on Sunday when a three-storey building collapsed in the Obalende area of Lagos Island, Lagos State.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said eight other persons were injured in the incident.

He added that a section of the building located at 62, Odo Street, Obalende, Lagos Island, was under construction when it came down.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Upon arrival at the incident scene, a three-storey building under construction was discovered to have self-collapsed.

“The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but efforts are presently ongoing by LASEMA and other responders towards salvaging the situation.

“As of 17:40 p.m., a total of eight people (all males) have been extricated alive by the LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders, and have been attended and quickly transferred to the hospital by LASEMA paramedics for further medical attention at Lagos Island General Hospital.

“Four persons (three males and one female) have so far been recovered dead and handed over to SEHMU at the incident scene.”

He said the recovery operation is ongoing.

