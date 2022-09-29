Four die in Bauchi auto crash

At least four persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash at Tashan Maialewa village, Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi State on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, told journalists that seven other persons sustained serious injuries in the crash.

He said one private car and a commercial vehicle were involved in the accident.

Abdullahi said: “11 persons were involved in the fatal road crash and they are all male adults. Four of them lost their lives on the spot.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Bauchi governor aide’s residence, injure one

“Seven others sustained various degrees of serious injuries.”

The FRSC official said the injured and the corpses had been taken to the General Hospital in Ningi, Ningi local government area of the state.

He advised motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations on the highway.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now