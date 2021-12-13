Four die in Bauchi auto crash

At least four persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash in Bauchi State on Sunday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Bauchi, said a Golf 3 car and a commercial motorcycle were involved in the accident.

He added that seven other persons were seriously injured in the crash.

The FRSC official blamed the accident on violation of traffic rules and overloading.

Abdullahi said: “The accident which involved one commercial Golf 3 car with number plate KTG268YG and a commercial Bajaj motorcycle (Okada), happened at 6:30 p.m. in Duhuwar Kura village on Azare-Zaki road in Bauchi on Sunday.

“11 people, including nine males, one female, and a female child were involved in the accident.

“Four people who were on the motorcycle ran into the Golf 3 car and lost their lives in the process. They were all males.

“Seven others – five males, one female, and a female child were seriously wounded in the accident.”

