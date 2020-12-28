Four die in Bayelsa cult clash

The Bayelsa State Police Command said on Monday four members of rival cult groups died in a shootout at Lobia community, Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.

The command spokesman, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development to journalists in Yenagoa, added that normalcy has been restored to the area following the swift intervention by police operatives from nearby Oporoma Division.

He said: “Two rival cult gangs clashed at Lobia Community, Southern Ijaw local government area on December 28, 2020, at about 0230 hours.

READ ALSO: Cultists kill member of rival group in Bayelsa

“The unfortunate incident led to the death of four cult members. Their identities are yet to be ascertained at the moment.

“The remains of the dead cult members had been deposited at the morgue. Investigations have commenced.”

A member of the community told journalists that a little boy hit by a stray helmet was one of the victims of the cult clash.

Join the conversation

Opinions