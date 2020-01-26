Four die in Borno suicide attack

Four persons were reportedly killed during a suicide attack on a mosque in Gwoza, southern Borno State, on Sunday.

Gwosa, the administrative capital of Boko Haram, has been the scene of several terror attacks in recent times.

Eyewitnesses said the suicide bomber ran into a group of worshippers during an early morning prayer and detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body.

The suicide bomber died alongside three other persons in the ensuing blast.

Several other persons were also seriously wounded in the explosion that rocked the mosque.

However, a security agent at the scene of the blast said only the suicide bomber was killed in the incident.

The scene of the attack and adjoining environment had since been cordoned off by the military.

