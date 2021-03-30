Four die in Delta bank robbery | Ripples Nigeria

A gang of armed robbers on Tuesday attacked two banks in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North local government area of Delta State and carted away several millions of naira.

Four persons were reportedly killed and few others injured in the attack on the branches of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and a Micro Finance Bank (MFB) in the area.

The heavily-armed robbers who were strategically positioned in the town also robbed an eatery and a petrol station in the area.

READ ALSO: One dies in Delta govt house robbery attack

The acting spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He, however, promised to get back to journalists after getting details of the attack from the police Division in Issele-Uku.

Join the conversation

Opinions