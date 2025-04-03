Four die in Gombe auto crash

At least four people died in an auto crash along the Gombe–Yola Road in Gombe State on Wednesday night.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Samson Kaura, confirmed the incident to journalists in Gombe on Thursday.

He said a truck and a car were involved in the accident.

Kaura added that six people were involved in the crash that occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.



The sector commander said two people survived the accident unscathed.

According to him, the remains of the deceased had been taken to the mortuary at Specialist Hospital, Gombe, while the vehicles involved had been taken to the police station for further investigation.

He explained that the crash occurred because of wrongful overtaking.

