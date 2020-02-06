Four die in Ondo bank robbery

The Ondo State police command said on Thursday four people were killed in a bank robbery in Ile -Oluji, headquarters of Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo local government area of the state.

The command spokesman, CSP Femi Joseph, disclosed this to journalists in Akure, the state capital.

The victims, according to eyewitnesses, were two policemen and two others who were yet to be identified.

The command spokesman said: “Yes, there is a report that a group of armed robbers was at a bank in Ile- -oluji but I cannot ascertain the number of casualties involved in the incident because I have not been properly briefed.

“Though, our men have been deployed to the scene to handle the situation and restore peace and order to the town.”

