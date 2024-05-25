News
Four dismissed soldiers arrested for alleged murder of NDLEA staff in Niger
Four dismissed soldiers have been arrested by the police for the alleged murder of a staff of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Niger State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Waisu Abiodun, told journalists on Saturday that the NDLEA officer was killed near the Ramat junction in Bida local government area of the state on March 9.
He said: “On March 9, at about 6:20 p.m., a team of NDLEA officers were on stop and search at Ramat Junction in Bida when two suspected soldiers not in uniform on a motorcycle were intercepted.
“The team requested their identifications which the suspected soldiers did not provide and nothing incriminating was found on them.
”During the search, there was an altercation after which the suspects left the scene, returned with additional men, reinforced to the scene, and allegedly attacked the NDLEA officers.”
Abiodun said during the fight, an officer of the NDLEA named Kingsley Chimetalo was stabbed in the back with a Jack-knife by one of the suspects and his rifle taken away.
READ ALSO:Two men arrested for alleged bullion van robbery are dismissed soldiers —Army
“The injured officer was taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Bida where he was later confirmed dead by a doctor.
“Police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Bida immediately swung into investigation and the deceased rifle was recovered in a nearby bush where it was dumped without a magazine.
“The investigation was conducted in collaboration with 18 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Bida that led to the identification of six soldiers that were court-martialed and dismissed while two of them escaped,” the spokesman added.
He listed the suspects as Sani Munzani, Abubakar Auwalu, Abubakar Sani, and Muazu Hassan.
He said the suspects were handed over to the police on Monday for prosecution where Munzani confessed to the stabbing of the NDLEA officer.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...