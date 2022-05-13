Politics
Four Ebonyi commissioners resign to pursue interests in 2023 elections
At least four commissioners in the Ebonyi State have resigned from their positions ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki.
Governor Dave Umahi had in April directed political appointees eyeing elective positions in the 2023 general election to resign from their positions at the end of the month.
Read also :Court voids Ebonyi cybercrime law
The commissioner said: “The affected members of the State Executive Council are Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, former Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Development and Chief Emma Uguru, former Commissioner for Lands and Survey.
“Others are Eze Nwachukwu, former Commissioner for Inter-Party Affairs and Ukie Ezeali, former Commissioner for Business Development.”
