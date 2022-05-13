Four Ebonyi commissioners resign to pursue interests in 2023 elections

At least four commissioners in the Ebonyi State have resigned from their positions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki.

Governor Dave Umahi had in April directed political appointees eyeing elective positions in the 2023 general election to resign from their positions at the end of the month.

Read also :Court voids Ebonyi cybercrime law

The commissioner said: “The affected members of the State Executive Council are Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, former Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Development and Chief Emma Uguru, former Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

“Others are Eze Nwachukwu, former Commissioner for Inter-Party Affairs and Ukie Ezeali, former Commissioner for Business Development.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now