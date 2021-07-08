Metro
Four family members die of food poisoning in Kwara
Four members of the same family reportedly died of food poisoning early Thursday morning at Olori village in Banni community of Kwara State.
The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin.
He said the victims died at about 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Afolabi said: “We received a piece of information about the death of two children of Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar of Olori village, Banni community of Kwara North; Umar Mohammed (25) and Kadir Mohammed (18).
“They started vomiting at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday and were rushed to General Hospital, Igbeti, Oyo State.
“They were tested and confirmed to have taken poisonous food.
“After a few minutes, the two died in the hospital.
“As the family members were preparing to bury their corpses, one of the grandsons of Abubakar, Umar Mohammed, also died.”
READ ALSO: Police arrests pregnant housewife for poisoning stepson in Osun
He said a team of NSCDC personnel led by the Divisional Officer, Adesina Taofeek, paid the family a condolence visit.
The spokesman added: “As we were with the family members, we were told another grandson, Bashiru Mohammed, had been rushed to another hospital and on getting there, he was also confirmed dead in our presence.”
He said the divisional officer advised other family members who took the same meal with the deceased to go for a medical check-up at the hospital.
By: John Chukwu
