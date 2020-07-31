Four found dead in Delta apartment

The Delta State Police Command on Friday confirmed the discovery of four dead persons in an apartment in Asaba.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, who disclosed this to journalists in Asaba, said the corpses were discovered on July 23.

Inuwa said that the corpses would be subjected to autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

The police commissioner added that policemen were alerted to the accident scene by neighbours who discovered the five occupants of the apartment dead.

READ ALSO: Missing 5-yr-old boy found dead inside septic tank

According to him, one of the victims was discovered to be unconscious and was rushed to the hospital while the remaining four were confirmed dead.

He said: “We have since evacuated the corpses to the Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy.

“We hope that the fifth victim who is currently unconscious survives so that he can help the police in its investigations.

“Meanwhile, the police had commenced an investigation into the incident.”

Join the conversation

Opinions