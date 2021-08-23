Metro
Four gunmen kidnap man in Kwara
Four unidentified gunmen have, on Monday, reportedly kidnapped a middle age man on his farm in Kwara state.
The victim, popularly called Alhaji Elefo, was said to have been kidnapped while he was carrying out some activities on his farm.
The farm, according to report, is located at Tafa village near Ballah town in Asa local government council area of Kwara state.
Being a planned crime, the kidnappers were said to be armed with gun and other dangerous weapons during their raid of the victim’s village.
Although the police said it is yet to get details of the kidnap, the command noted that its men are in search of the criminals.
“We are working round the clock to ensure the victim get freedom from the kidnappers,” an officer who pled anonymity said.
