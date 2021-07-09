News
Four inmates escape Jos correctional facility
About four inmates have escaped from a Maximum Prison in Jos, Plateau State.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the inmates fled the correctional facility in the early hours of Thursday.
It was further gathered that the escapees are Fulani herdsmen, who were remanded after being arraigned before a Barkin Ladi court last year.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that some Fulani herdsmen stormed the court and overpowered the warders, leading to the escape of five suspects.
However, four of the escapees were later rearrested after an intensive search by security agents.
Those who escaped from the correctional facility on Thursday were believed to have had insider connivance.
Speaking on the development, spokesman of the correctional centre, Geoffrey Longdien confirmed the jailbreak, saying an investigation was ongoing.
He said, “Four inmates of the correctional centre escaped in the early hours of Thursday at the center.”
