Four inmates killed in Osun attempted jailbreak

Four prison inmates were killed by security agents during an attempted jailbreak at the Kosere Correctional Center in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Osogbo, said it took place in the early hours of the day when the inmates tried to take advantage of a relaxed atmosphere during the morning sanitation/devotional sessions.

A prison source had earlier told journalists that the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. when some “inmates tried to stage an audacious escape with help from the outside.”

He added that the attack was repelled by security agents attached to the custodial centre.

“While the inmates were conducting devotional service after a sanitation exercise, few of them began to move closer to the exit gate.

“They were warned by the security operatives but one of them ran towards the gate and was shot by the operatives. Three others also attempted to escape but were brought down by bullets from security operatives.

“The situation is presently under control and normalcy has returned to the facility,” the source said.

The Comptroller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) in the state, Lanre Amoran, also confirmed the incident.

Amoran, who said he had visited the facility for an on the spot assessment, promised that security would be beefed up at the facility to avoid a future recurrence.

