Four killed as gunmen attack NDLEA rehab facility in Ebonyi

At least four persons, including an operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were killed when gunmen attacked the agency’s rehabilitation facility in Ntezi town, Ishelu local government area of Ebonyi State on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack in a statement in Abakaliki.

The statement read: “The Ebonyi State Police Command can confirm that four persons were killed in Tuesday’s attack on the facility of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

“Too bad, one of the officers and a patient at the NDLEA rehabilitation center were also killed.

“Security agencies repelled the attack at the office located at Ntezi, Ishíelu local government area of the state around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Security agencies are still searching the bush to get some of the gunmen, who were injured.”

Odah said two rifles, ammunition, and other items were recovered from the attackers.

“Other items recovered include 140 rounds of K2 ammunition, 36 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, 30 rounds of AK- 47 rounds of ammunition, a 4 Runner jeep, motorcycles, military and police uniforms, and charms amongst others,” the statement added.

