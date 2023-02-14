Four killed, five wounded in Michigan State University shooting

A gunman opened fire Monday night in Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself miles away amid an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark.

According to reports, Police announced the man’s death early Tuesday, four hours after shootings broke out, first at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and then nearby at the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study.

The incident began around 8:18pm local time on Monday when shots rang out before the Michigan State University Police Department sent out alerts at 8:30 p.m. advising students and staff to “run, hide, fight.”

According to police, the shooting left three people dead, with five people critically wounded.

About 50,000 students of the university were believed to have been locked down during the evening as police continued their manhunt for the shooter into the next morning.

After almost four hours of searching, alerts were sent out by police that the gunman, whose name was not immediately released, was found dead in the midnight from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Michigan State University Police Department interim deputy, Chris Rozman said, “We are relieved to no longer have an active threat on campus while we realise there is so much healing that will need to take place.”

But Mr Rozman could not immediately confirm whether the gunman was connected to the university.

