Four killed in Bauchi multiple accidents

Two different fatal accidents that occurred on Saturday within about three hours interval have claimed four lives in Bauchi as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Bauchi Sector Command.

The FRSC explained that one of the lone fatal crashes killed three members of a vigilante group popularly called “Yan Komiti”, who were on their way to Azare, the headquarters of Katagum local government area of the state for the wedding of the daughter of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The Bauchi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident said it happened along Misau – Azare road in the early hours of the day.

He also confirmed that the second crash which involved two vehicles occurred within Bauchi metropolis along Awala round about from Gidan Mai close to Ramadan Press on the junction leading to Murtala Mohammed way off Maiduguri bye-pass.

The Sector Commander said that the crash of the vigilante was caused by over-speeding as the vehicle a pick JAC skidded off the road adding that one person died at the scene while the other two died later in the hospital.

According to him, “There were two crashes today which led to the loss of four lives. The first crash happened in the morning along Awala round about from Gidan Mai” .

“However, the rescue operation was done by the Motor Transport Department (MTD) of the State Police Command. Someone called our distress 122 line to inform us, but before we got there, the Police had rescued them”, he added.

Yusuf Abdullahi added that, “It involved a Sharon and a Honda Civic. The Sharon was trying to avoid colliding with the Honda Civic and it went off the road and crash. One person died in the incident”.

He said that the second accident occurred when : “They were on their way to the event (Adamu Adamu’s daughter’s wedding) in Azare when the crash happened. You know whenever there is a function, they always go there with their dane guns to assist in maintaining law and order” .

“So, they were going there when the incident happened. It was only their vehicle that crashed and it was caused by over-speeding, it went off the road and they were on top speed. They were in that JAC Pick-up Van that the government gave us last year. It is a new vehicle and they speed anyhow”, the FRSC Sector Commander added.

According to him, “The incident happened at about 10.30am, at 7km along Misau-Zadawa route. One (1) person was killed at the spot while the two (2) were critically injured and were conveyed to the Federal Medical Center, Azare where they later died also.”

He said the three dead bodies were deposited at the morgue at the FMC, Azare where they will be released to their loved ones for burial.

The Sector Commander reiterated his appeal that drivers should always observe the speed limit caution while driving as well as concentrate saying that his officers and men will continue to maintain safety on the roads.

By Yemi Kanji

