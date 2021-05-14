Four killed in Customs, smugglers gun fight in Oyo | Ripples Nigeria

Four people have been reported dead after a crossfire between operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and suspected smugglers in Iseyin area of Oyo State.

The gun fight caused fear among residents celebrating the Eid-el-Fitr while fleeing for safety

Muftau Abilawon, the former Caretaker Chairman of Iseyin Local Government Council, confirmed the crossfire to Newsmen.

“I have been duly informed by a traditional chief, the Ikolaba of Iseyin, Chief Ismail Tikalosoro, who called me and narrated the incident to me on the phone.

Read also: Customs blames rural communities for increased smuggling

“He advised that I brief the special adviser to the governor on security about the matter, which I did immediately, and he has promised to intervene,” Mr Abilawon stated.

He added, “I understand that the four corpses were taken to the palace of the Aseyin of Iseyin, where the chiefs appealed for calm and asked the aggrieved residents to deposit the corpses at Fadoks hospital.

“The chiefs also begged them not to set the Customs base in Iseyin ablaze, which they yielded to, but it was too late for the Toyota Hilux van as it was on fire already before the appeal.”

By Ibraheem Alawode…

Join the conversation

Opinions