Four killed in fresh attacks in Southern Kaduna

Four persons, including an unidentified herdsman were on Saturday killed in a reprisal attack on four villages in Zango-Kataf local government area of Southern Kaduna.

The four villages attacked by gunmen are Ungwan Gaiya, Ungwan Gimba, Ungwan Makama and Apimbu.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in statement titled: “Four killed in further reprisal attack as more troops are deployed in flashpoints,” issued on Sunday.

According to him, at least 14 persons had been killed by gunmen in attacks on Zango-Kataf, Kauru and Lere local government areas between Thursday night and Saturday night.

He added that several others are receiving treatment in the hospital.

The commissioner said that troops discovered three more corpses, one of which was unidentified in the areas.

The victims were – Noel Markus (35) and Titus Thomas (32).

Aruwan also disclosed that one person was killed in Apimbu village of the same local government, saying, the deceased was identified as 35-year-old Kambai Yohanna.

“The military confirmed that two houses were burnt in the Apimbu attack. In the meantime, troops of Operation Safe Haven and Special Forces are still carrying out operations in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas,” he added.

