Four killed in Kwara cult clash

At least four people were killed in a clash between two rival cult groups in the Olunlade area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the groups clashed during the celebration of 8/8 cult activities.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin, however, said two people were killed during the clash.

Okasanmi said: “Only two people were killed in the 8/8 celebration by the Cult groups and not four people as being peddled around by some people.

“One person died on the spot of the crisis at Olunlade while the other was reported to have died later in the hospital.

“We don’t know what might have triggered the crisis among the cult members at Olunlade, but we gathered that the crisis might not be unconnected with rivalry among the cult groups.

“We gathered from an intelligence report that a crisis broke out and the rival cult members started shooting sporadically to attack each other.”

