Four killed in Sokoto gas explosion

At least four people were confirmed dead in a gas explosion in the Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Sunday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sanusi Abubakar, who confirmed the explosion to journalists, said three other persons were seriously injured in the incident.

He added that the injured victims are receiving treatment in a hospital in the state.

The explosion, according to him, occurred in the shop of a local welder in the community.

