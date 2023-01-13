Four members of same family die in Kaduna fire

Four members of the same family died in an early morning fire in Kaduna State on Friday.

The Zonal Commander of the Kaduna State Fire Service, Zaria, Mohammed Umar, who confirmed the incident in to journalists, listed the victims as Mohammadu Sani, his wife, Raulatu Sani, and two children, Hashim Sani (8), and Fatima Sani.

The commander said a substantial part of the building located at Hajiya Maituwo Street in the Low-Cost Area of Zaria was destroyed by the fire which started at 1:00 a.m., on Friday.

