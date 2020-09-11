Four men remanded in prison for armed robbery

A Kwara State Chief Magistrate’s Court headed by Chief Magistrate Oladosu Abayomi, on Thursday, ordered four men trading in Kwara and Oyo states to be remanded at the Ilorin Correctional Centre for alleged armed robbery and conspiracy.

They were alleged to have robbed a farmer, Hassan Umar, of Gwanara in the Baruten Local Government Area of the state of N1.5m.

According to the prosecution, the four traders, Mallami Mohammed, 35, from the Kaiama Fulani camp; Yale Bello, 37, from Ilesa Baruba; Ali Umar, 31, a cattle herder at the Bwen Fulani camp, all in Kwara State; and Abubakar Aliyu, 28, from Sepeteri in Oyo State, conspired and robbed Hassan and his son, Shamsudeen Sheu, of N1.5m with guns and other weapons.

The accused persons were charged on two counts of conspiracy and armed robbery contrary to sections 6(B) and 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

According to the Police First Information Report, Hussein Umar reported at the Gwanara Police Station that his brother, Hassan, and his son, Shamsudeen Sheu were attacked by some persons with guns around 11pm on April 11, 2020.

The report quoted Hussein as saying; “After the gunshots, which lasted about 30 minutes, I went to my brother’s compound and met him and his son in their pool of blood, having sustained gunshots injuries.

“I rushed the victims to hospital, where they informed me that some hoodlums armed with guns and other weapons invaded their house and robbed them of the sum of N1.5m at gunpoint.”

Though the plea of the accused persons were not taken, the police prosecutor, Inspector Saliu Issa, in an ex parte motion, urged the court to order the detention of the accused persons pending the completion of police investigation on the matter.

Chief Magistrate Abayomi thereafter ordered that the accused persons be remanded in the Federal Correctional Centre, Madala, Ilorin, while he adjourned the case till September 28, 2020, for further mention.

