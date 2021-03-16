Four men who gang-raped married woman in front of her tied-up husband hanged in Iran | Ripples Nigeria

International
Four men who gang-raped married woman in front of her tied-up husband hanged in Iran
Four men who gang-raped a married woman in front of her husband whom they had tied up, were executed on Monday at the Mashhad Central Prison in Iran after a court had sentenced them to death.
Iran International TV reports that the men had gang-raped the woman who was a mountain climber in front of her husband after they tied his hands and feet together before attacking his wife in front of him.
The attack was said to have taken place while the woman and her husband were climbing a mountain in the Khorasan Razavi province in north-eastern Iran.
According to the Justice Organization for the area, the four rapists were later arrested by police following a report by the woman and her husband.
The rapists whose names were given as Ruhollah Javidi Rad, Mohammad Sayadi Baghansgani, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Watandoost, were identified by the city of Fariman’s police force and charged with the “kidnapping and rape of a woman and with threats of violence towards a man.”
The Criminal Court of Khorasan Razavi sent the case to the Supreme Court where the four men were sentenced to death by hanging.
READ ALSO: I’ve been raped five times —Actress, Iyabo Ojo (VIDEO)
While the men were sentenced in this case in Iran, rape victims are said to often face counter charges of adultery, indecency or immoral behaviour once they report a sexual assault to the police.
In the country’s legal system, consensual sex outside marriage is punishable by flogging, so a victim can be prosecuted if the authorities don’t believe her.
The threat of being charged with adultery, indecency and immoral behaviour in Iran for reporting sexual assault is said to often deter many women from reporting rape crimes against them.
Commenting on the number of assaults against women in Iran, a legal analyst at Iran International TV, Nargess Tavassolian said:
“It is hard to say whether these types of crimes have increased in Iran but because of the widespread use of social media, these crimes are being more exposed.”
Iran is one of a handful of countries in the world to execute people found guilty of rape, and the Iranian regime executes more people per capita than any other country.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/four-men-who-gang-raped-23733167
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Family homes of two PSG players burgled during match
The family homes of two Paris Saint-Germain players, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled on Sunday during a game....
Latest Tech News
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...