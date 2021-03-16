Four men who gang-raped married woman in front of her tied-up husband hanged in Iran | Ripples Nigeria

Four men who gang-raped a married woman in front of her husband whom they had tied up, were executed on Monday at the Mashhad Central Prison in Iran after a court had sentenced them to death.

Iran International TV reports that the men had gang-raped the woman who was a mountain climber in front of her husband after they tied his hands and feet together before attacking his wife in front of him.

The attack was said to have taken place while the woman and her husband were climbing a mountain in the Khorasan Razavi province in north-eastern Iran.

According to the Justice Organization for the area, the four rapists were later arrested by police following a report by the woman and her husband.

The rapists whose names were given as Ruhollah Javidi Rad, Mohammad Sayadi Baghansgani, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Watandoost, were identified by the city of Fariman’s police force and charged with the “kidnapping and rape of a woman and with threats of violence towards a man.”

The Criminal Court of Khorasan Razavi sent the case to the Supreme Court where the four men were sentenced to death by hanging.

While the men were sentenced in this case in Iran, rape victims are said to often face counter charges of adultery, indecency or immoral behaviour once they report a sexual assault to the police.

In the country’s legal system, consensual sex outside marriage is punishable by flogging, so a victim can be prosecuted if the authorities don’t believe her.

The threat of being charged with adultery, indecency and immoral behaviour in Iran for reporting sexual assault is said to often deter many women from reporting rape crimes against them.

Commenting on the number of assaults against women in Iran, a legal analyst at Iran International TV, Nargess Tavassolian said:

“It is hard to say whether these types of crimes have increased in Iran but because of the widespread use of social media, these crimes are being more exposed.”

Iran is one of a handful of countries in the world to execute people found guilty of rape, and the Iranian regime executes more people per capita than any other country.

