Four-month-old baby one of Kaduna’s new COVID-19 cases

The Kaduna State Government Saturday said a four-month-old baby was one of the 20 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the sate on Friday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, which added that investigations indicated that the father of the infected child had a travel history to Kano.

She said: “A four-month-old girl is regrettably one of the new patients and investigations indicate that her father had travel history to Kano.

“The infant, who had been brought to the hospital for respiratory issues, was tested in accordance with the updated guidelines which advise that persons with such symptoms be tested. Her parents have also been tested and their results are being awaited.”

According to the commissioner, 15 out of the 20 new COVID-19 cases are family members or close contacts of previously confirmed ones.

“The 20 new cases are spread across seven local government areas. Chikun has seven (including five members of the same family), Giwa recorded four from the Shika community while three cases are in Kaduna North. Sabon-Gari and Kaduna South have two cases each, while Igabi and Zaria have one each. Six health workers are among the new cases, underlining the risks associated with containing and managing COVID-19“, Mohammed-Beloni said.

