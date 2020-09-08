Four Nigerians arrested for alleged fraud in the Philippines

Four Nigerians have been arrested in the Philippines for allegedly being part of an international syndicate that hacked and siphoned funds from banks.

However, the Nigerians, who live in Muntinlupa City, have denied the allegations.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which disclosed this in a statement signed by its Cybercrime Division chief, Vic Lorenzo, said the fraudsters’ transactions were traced when they hacked a system of one Philippines bank, where at least P100 million were transferred and funneled into a different account.

But the Bureau failed to name the suspects.

The statement read: “The international syndicate is complicated to the point that they study the system’s flaws. Once they see a weakness, they will take advantage of that.

“One of the suspects’ Filipina girlfriend admitted to having used her account to deposit and withdraw money amounting to at least P2 million, which was supposedly for tuition.

“Blank ATM cards and bank receipts were confiscated from the suspects.”

