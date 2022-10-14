Four notable Nigerian celebrities with facial tattoos

Earlier in the week, controversial Nigerian recording artiste, Portable Omolami joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who have facial tattoos.

On his face, the infamous lyricist paid tribute to his own song, ‘zazzuu’. He went on to inscribe other words on his face.

While amassing tattoos is popular among celebrities in the entertainment industry, some have taken it beyond the neck level. International superstars such as Travis Barker (of Blink 182), Lil Wayne, and Post Malone, among several others have a face inked with words understandable to them, Nigerian celebrities are also attempting to join the maverick-esque crew.

Equally, tattoos can be described as a form of body modification made by inserting tattoo ink, dyes, and/or pigments, either indelible or temporary, into the dermis layer of the skin to form a design.

The history of tattooing goes back to Neolithic times, practised across the globe by many cultures, and the symbolism and impact of tattoos vary in different places and cultures.

Tattoos may be decorative (with no specific meaning), symbolic (with a specific meaning to the wearer), or pictorial (a depiction of a specific person or item).

However, in modern times people choose to be tattooed for artistic, cosmetic, sentimental/memorial, religious, and spiritual reasons, among others.

Due to the effect of cultural imperialism, it was only a matter of time before Nigerian entertainers joined the echelon of creatives who turned their bodies into a canvas.

Here is a list of four celebrities who have a face covered in tattoos.

Portable

Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable was born on March 12, 1994, is a Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter.

Before now, aside from the tattoos on his body, the “Zazu” crooner had just an ‘SOS’ tattoo on his face, located on his chin. But he recently shared a video of the painful process as he acquires a new set of tattoos in Cyprus.

Watch the video below.

DJ Sose

Thomas Amar-Aigbe popularly known as Dj Sose was born on June 5, 1981. He is an award-winning Nigerian-Hungarian disc jockey known for his unique facial tattoos.

DJ Sose shocked the world when he removed his tattoos during his traditional marriage but fixed them back during the white wedding.

Olamide

Iconic rapper, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji was born March 15, 1989.

A renowned rapper, singer-songwriter and record executive. He is one of the biggest and most influential artists in Africa. He records in Yoruba and English.

Olamide in February 2019, showed off his facial tattoos while dancing to his single, ‘Woske’ on Instagram.

Small Doctor

Small Doctor, a Street Hop artiste whose real name is Adekunle Temitope was born on May 27, 1996.

He is a Nigerian Fuji, and afro-pop recording artist and performer.

Small Doctor was preceded by the release of another single: “Penalty” which won an award for “Best Street Hop” at The Headies 2018.

The recording artiste became synonymous with his face tattoos at the commencement of his music career.

