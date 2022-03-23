Four people killed in Israeli stabbing attack

Four people were killed on Tuesday in the Israeli city of Beersheba when a man rammed his car into one person and stabbed several others.

A police report said the attacker who is of Arab descent, was shot dead by a civilian in what the police said was a suspected “terrorist attack.”

The police said the attacker stabbed five people with a knife in the area of a shopping center after hitting one person with a car.

A spokesman for the ZAKA rescue service confirmed that the death toll had risen to four, after earlier reports indicated three had been killed.

Previously, the Magen David Adom ambulance service which is the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, reported a man and two women were killed by the Arab assailant, and that at least three others were wounded, one critically.

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai told reporters that the incident was “an abominable killing spree by a terrorist known to security services.

“It appeared to be a single terrorist who went on a stabbing spree. A civilian took the initiative and shot and killed him,” police spokesman Eli Levy also said.

An Israeli daily paper Haaretz, described the assailant as a local Bedouin with Israeli citizenship who is suspected to be a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group and had served a prison sentence for membership of an armed group.

