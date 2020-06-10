Four people shot, as police engage robber who stole N3.5m in gun battle

The Anambra State police have shot a man, who reportedly stole a bag containing N3.5 million from a victim, close to a new generation bank in Awka.

The suspect, Chukwuemeka Afor, was said to have engaged the police in a shooting spree for hours as he made to escape on Monday night.

“He was shooting indiscriminately. Four persons were hit during the gun battle. But the police overpowered him, because he sustained gunshot injuries in the process,” an eyewitness pleading anonymity said.

Haruna Mohammed, the police spokesperson who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was apprehended and a firearm and the stolen money were recovered from him.

“Police operatives attached to the Department of Operations, Awka, and stationed at the Regina Caeli junction by the Zenith Bank Plc, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Awka, responded to a distress call that a hoodlum armed with an automatic pump action rifle was firing indiscriminately after snatching a bag containing N3.5m from one Ebuka Ukeakpu.

“The suspect, Chukwuemeka Afor, 25, a native of the Akpoga Nkanu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, who was almost lynched by a mob, was arrested, while the firearm and the snatched money were recovered from him.

“However, four persons were hit by stray pellets fired by the suspect, but their injuries are not life threatening,” Mohammed said.

According to the police spokesperson, victims who sustained injuries were taken to the Police Hospital, Awka while the suspect, who was attacked by a mob, was receiving treatment.

He confirmed that the case was currently being investigated after which the suspect would be brought to justice.

